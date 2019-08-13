Trains will sound horns if somebody is on the track. (THE NEWS/files)

Final rail crossing no longer needs routine horns

Maple Ridge, CP Rail add 225th Street crossing to list

Maple Ridge’s train horns were supposed to fall silent this spring, after the city completed its upgrade program of CP Rail crossings.

But one crossing, a private one at 225th Street, was left off the list, and nearby neighbours kept hearing it.

That’s now in the process of being remedied, said Darrell Denton, Maple Ridge’s acting director of civic properties.

Denton said Aug. 8 that city staff have worked with CP Rail and found that the railway crossing at 225th Street was still designated as a whistle crossing, leading horns to be sounded from time to time.

Read more: Train horns no longer routinely blasting

CP Rail checked and found there was no regulatory order on the crossing. CP Rail has now instructed staff to install anti-whistle signs at the location and has advised crews, Denton said.

He added that CPR staff have confirmed that whistle-cessation posts are in place at all public crossings in Maple Ridge comprising:

• 287th Street

• 240th Street

• River Road/Tamarack Lane

• 224th Street/Port Haney Wharf

• Ditton Street

• Lorne Avenue

• 113B Avenue

• Maple Meadows Way

Denton though pointed out that CP Rail has asked staff and residents to be mindful that the train whistle is a safety device, and whistles will still be sounded if trespassers or animals are seen on the tracks.

Train horns may also be heard from across the Fraser River in Glen Valley and Fort Langley on the CN tracks, he added.


pmelnychuk@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Sister mourns brother who died in police shooting in Maple Ridge

Just Posted

Sister mourns brother who died in police shooting in Maple Ridge

Yin Yin Din says her brother was a kind man

Letters: Pick the most natural time and stick with it

Flummoxed by survey on daylight saving time

Watchdog investigates fatal police-involved shooting in Maple Ridge

Mounties were called to a domestic incident on Colemore Street where a civilian was shot and killed

Knife-wielding assailants assault man in Maple Ridge

Man told to empty pockets

A fuel and oil spill has closed a section of road by Maple Ridge park

Traffic is being turned around travelling northbound along 210 Street

‘So tired of all this violence’: Dramatic brawl in Surrey caught on video

Head of Surrey Crime Prevention Society says her youth volunteers regularly witness similar incidents

Cut gondola cable and damaged cars to cost millions, Squamish company says

Police believe someone may have intentionally cut the cable

RCMP confirm bodies found in Manitoba were B.C. fugitives

The medical examiner says Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky had shot themselves

Canada’s military bans discriminatory and sexually explicit tattoos

Anyone with an existing tattoo that doesn’t meet the criteria must get it removed or altered

Cat shot five times with BB gun needs help with recovery on Vancouver Island

Nanaimo and District SPCA says animal cruelty investigation ongoing

VIDEO: B.C. man ‘so grateful’ to be back after eight-month detention in Syria

Kristian Baxter was detained while visiting the war-ravaged country in December

Jim Pattison takeover offer ‘non-binding,’ Canfor cautions investors

B.C. billionaire already big shareholder in forest industry

Northern B.C. homicide victim’s sister accuses fugitive’s dad of failing to take responsibility

Chynna Deese’s sister says Bryer Schmegelsky’s dad is ‘playing the victim’

B.C. VIEWS: Sawmill struggles as NDP boosts northwest log exports

Skeena Sawmills comeback threatened by B.C. government

Most Read