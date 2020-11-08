Final results confirm NDP MLAs Beare and D’Eith as winners in Maple Ridge

All mail-in ballots have been tallied in Maple Ridge- Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge- Mission

With all of the mail-in ballots counted, incumbent Maple Ridge MLAs Lisa Beare and Bob D’Eith have been confirmed as the winners by Elections BC (file)

Final results from the provincial election confirm the NDP wins in Maple Ridge, with incubent MLAs Bob D’Eith and Lisa Beare each getting more than half of all votes cast in their ridings, as cast in advance polls, election day and by mail.

D’Eith’s winning margin in Maple Ridge-Mission was an improvement over 2017, when he narrowly defeated Liberal MLA Marc Dalton by a margin of 120 votes.

This time out, D’Eith was ahead by more than 5,000 votes once all the countng was completed, winning with 14,721 of 26,692 votes, or 55.15 per cent.

Liberal Chelsa Meadus was second with 33.75 per cent and Green candidate Matt Trenholm had 11.10 per cent.

In Maple Ridge-Pitt meadows, Lisa Beare of the NDP took 63.41 per cent of 25,040 votes or 15,877, while Cheryl Ashlie of the Liberals was second with 36.59 per cent or 9,163.

Elections BC reported 8,738 mail-ballots accepted for Maple Ridge-Mission and 8,583 in Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows.

Both candidates were ahead on election night, with D’Eith leading by more than 3,000 votes and Beare ahead by close to 4,000.

The counting of a record-breaking 662,236 mail-in and absentee ballots in the 42nd provincial election began on Friday (Nov. 6), and was expected to take at least three days, according to Elections BC.

The BC NDP will still form a majority government, based on night-of results, but how many Liberal MLS and Green MLAs joining Premier John Horgan in the B.C. Legislature could change.



