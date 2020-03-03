Finance minister in Pitt Meadows next week

The Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Chamber of Commerce is getting political for the next few weeks. This Wednesday, March 4, newly elected Pitt Meadows – Maple Ridge MP Marc Dalton will be at the chamber office at 11777 – 224th St., at 9:30 a.m., for a question-and-answer session.

And next week, Thursday, March 12, B.C. Finance Minister Carole James will be in Pitt Meadows, at the chamber’s luncheon at the Meadow Gardens Golf Club.

She’ll be delivering a post-budget presentation during the meeting which runs from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. People can ask questions about how the government’s budget that was delivered on Feb. 18 will impact their operations. Registration for the luncheon ($30 for members) is required through the chamber’s website.



pmelnychuk@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Business