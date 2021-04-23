B.C. Finance Minister Selina Robinson leaves the assembly with Premier John Horgan after the budget speech Tuesday, April 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Finance minister says B.C. ‘absolutely committed’ to Surrey-Langley SkyTrain project

Finance Minister Selina Robinson did a post-budget breakdown with the Surrey Board of Trade

Finance Minister Selina Robinson says the provincial government is “absolutely committed” to getting the Surrey-Langley SkyTrain project done.

“We know how important it is to transit, to moving people through Surrey and into Langley and back and forth,” Robinson said. “And we know how, what the opportunities are when you expand transit, they’re incredibly significant. And that’s why we’ve made it a priority. Of course it has to go through business planning. I’m working with the mayors’ council as well, they’re critical partners in this.”

B.C.’s finance minister covered some post-budget highlights Thursday as guest speaker of a Surrey Board of Trade meeting on Zoom. The budget was brought down on Tuesday.

“We’re engaging with the federal government, this is a top priority for our government,” she said of the SkyTrain expansion project. “There’s certainly lots of work to do to get the business plan ready but we’re going to see this project right through,” Robinson said.

READ ALSO: Provincial budget watchers lament no mention of Surrey SkyTrain expansion

READ ALSO: B.C. budget lacks innovative drive, vision during uncertain times, say experts

The budget allocates $376 million allocated over three years to Surrey-Langley SkyTrain project. While the project isn’t specifically mentioned, there is $7.6 billion Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure investments over the next three years with $749 million under a line item labelled “Transit Infrastructure” including projects not yet passed through the Treasury Board.

“Of that, $376 million is what’s in there for SLS,” noted Dave Crebo, communications director of the transportation ministry.


Most Read