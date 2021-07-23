Find out which roads are closed in the upcoming days in Maple Ridge

Commuters should expect single lane, alternative traffic and delays on some routes

Commuters travelling through Maple Ridge, will need to plan their trips to avoid delays through some of the roads in the city due to the upcoming complete and partial road closures.

The city of Maple Ridge has several upcoming road closures that would lead to alternating traffic and traffic delays.

Partial road closure on 108 Ave. and 268 St.: As part of the City’s Capital Paving Program, paving work is scheduled for July 21 to 27 on 108 Avenue between 268 Street and 272 Street, and on 268 Street between 108 Avenue Cunningham Avenue. This partial road closure will mean single lane, alternating traffic will be in effect between the 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Partial road closure between 216 St. and Edge St.: The city will be completing road maintenance work on 132 Avenue between 216 Street and Edge Street from Tuesday, July 20 to Friday, July 30 and single lane, alternating traffic will be in effect from 7:30 am and 3:30 pm.

Road closure on 112 Ave. from 240 St. to 241A St.: Frazer Excavating will have single lane alternating traffic in place from July 19 to Sept. 3 for the construction of the retaining wall. Single lane alternating traffic began on July 19 during work hours.

Partial road closure on McClure Drive between 106 Ave. and 245 St.: This portion is also under the city’s Capital Paving Program and paving work is scheduled for July 19 to 23 on McClure Drive between 106 Ave. and 245 St. Single lane, alternating traffic will be in effect between the hours of 7 am to 7 pm.

The city is urging drivers to follow the direction of traffic signs and flaggers around work crews in the work zone.

