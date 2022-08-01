Finding fuel can be hard in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, as some stations close pumps

Refinery maintenance believed to be the cause

This Maple Ridge gas bar still had its pumps taped off, and the price sign set to $0 on the holiday Monday. (Roxanne Hooper/The News)

Some Fraser Valley gas stations are low on fuel, and others are completely out.

Reports from drivers in Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows, Langley, Chilliwack, Surrey and White Rock show several gas stations have turned off their pumps, forcing motorists to visit other stations.

In at least one case, in Maple Ridge, all the pumps were marked off with yellow tape, while in one other local gas station, lower grades of fuel were available,while high-octane premium gas was not.

According to Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, the shortage is temporary, the result of a refinery shutdown.

“It’s likely linked to BP’s Cherry Point refinery being down for a week and its Olympic pipeline having undergone maintenance the week before,” McTeague said.

“Both are now up and running, but a combo of lower gas prices recently (relatively speaking) have caused a run on supplies.”

“This should resolve itself somewhat over the course of the next week or so,” he predicted.

The last major supply chain issue for drivers was the result of last years heavy flooding, which idled the Trans Mountain pipeline and strangled supplies and led to a provincial order restricting non-essential travel on all highways impacted by washouts and limiting purchases by individual drivers to 30 litres of gas per visit to outlets in southwest B.C., Vancouver Island and Sunshine Coast.

Black Press Media has reached out to a few of the fuel companies, including Chevron and Esso, where pumps have been observed.

