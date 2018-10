Crews responded to a fire at a construction site. (Shane MacKichan)

Fire crews responded to a reported arson at a construction site early Saturday in Pitt Meadows.

The fire was in the 19700-block of Wildwood Place, at 12:50 a.m.

Firefighters found multiple objects on fire, including a Porta-Potty fully engulfed and spreading to nearby trees, as well as an electrical kiosk.

Firefighters were able to knock the fire down quickly. B.C. Hydro also attended.

A witness reported seeing several people setting the fire, then fleeing the area.