Maple Ridge Fire and Rescue responded to a fire at Cedarland Forest Products. (Ronan O’Doherty/The News)

Maple Ridge Fire and Rescue responded to a fire at Cedarland Forest Products. (Ronan O’Doherty/The News)

Fire at Maple Ridge cedar mill

Mill staff fought the blaze with a fire hose on site

Firefighters raced to the scene of a fire at Cedarland Forest Products Monday afternoon.

The call came in at around 4 p.m. that a mill was on fire at the east Maple Ridge timber product business located north of Fraser Regional Correctional Centre along 256 Street.

People on scene were fighting the fire with water fron an on-scene fire hose as firefighters were on route.

Upon arrival firefighters reported there was light smoke showing from the east side of a large mill.

Maple Ridge fire chief Howard Exner confirmed that nobody was hurt in the incident and that firefighters are still working at containing the fire.

• More to come as information becomes available.

Is there more to the story? Email: cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

firemaple ridge

Previous story
Ban on campfires, fireworks and open burning to begin Wednesday in B.C.
Next story
One airlifted to hospital after small plane crashes in B.C. neighbourhood

Just Posted

TransLink reported results after polling the public about the 10-15 year area transport plan for Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.
Maple Ridge council approves TransLink’s 10-15 year plan

Maple Ridge Fire and Rescue responded to a fire at Cedarland Forest Products. (The News files)
Fire at Maple Ridge cedar mill

A DHC-3 Beaver, a classic bush plane, among the fleet of Fort Langley Air. (files)
Three saved after float plane accident on Thomas Lake, north of Maple Ridge

The ice cave in Golden Ears Provincial Park is popular with experienced hikers. (Special to The News)
Avalanche injures three hikers in Golden Ears park