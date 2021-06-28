Fire at Maple Ridge cedar mill

Mill staff fought the blaze with a fire hose on site

Maple Ridge Fire and Rescue responded to a fire at Cedarland Forest Products. (Ronan O’Doherty/The News)

Firefighters raced to the scene of a fire at Cedarland Forest Products Monday afternoon.

The call came in at around 4 p.m. that a mill was on fire at the east Maple Ridge timber product business located north of Fraser Regional Correctional Centre along 256 Street.

People on scene were fighting the fire with water fron an on-scene fire hose as firefighters were on route.

Upon arrival firefighters reported there was light smoke showing from the east side of a large mill.

Maple Ridge fire chief Howard Exner confirmed that nobody was hurt in the incident and that firefighters are still working at containing the fire.

• More to come as information becomes available.

