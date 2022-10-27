Maple Ridge fire chief warns that illegal firework use remains major safety concern even after the fire ban has been lifted. (Langley Advance Times)

Fire ban lifted in Maple Ridge after almost 3 months

Ban no longer in effect, but fireworks still illegal; warns fire chief

Residents of Maple Ridge are no longer under a fire ban with the Maple Ridge Fire Department lifting the city wide ban on Oct. 25.

The fire department cited the change in weather and recent increase in rainfall as the reasons for why the ban was finally lifted after being initially implemented back on Aug. 4.

However, even with the ban no longer being in effect, Maple Ridge fire chief Michael Van Dop strongly encouraged residents to take the time to read up on the burning bylaws before having any fires.

“We are in the middle of the backyard burning season right now, but I still strongly encourage everyone to follow the rules of the permits,” said Van Dop.

According to the City website, these backyard burning permits are available online at https://www.mapleridge.ca/418/Backyard-Burning, at the City of Maple Ridge finance counter, and at Fire Hall No. 1. However, if purchasing the permit from the fire hall, residents may only pay with cash or cheque.

Regardless of where someone purchases their backyard fire permit, it will cost $25.

Van Dop also wanted to remind the public that fireworks are banned in Maple Ridge, with the sale, possession, or use of fireworks resulting in a fine of up to $1,000.

“Bylaw staff will have a strong presence on Halloween, with fire hall staff being available to assist with any issues,” said Van Dop. “We have seen houses destroyed by fireworks here in the past.”

The City of Pitt Meadows also put out its own statement reminding citizens that fireworks are illegal.

“Due to dry weather and high fire risk conditions, Pitt Meadows Fire & Rescue Services is urging people not to use fireworks or firecrackers of any kind at this time,” said the City in a press release.

