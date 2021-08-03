VIDEO: Fire breaks out at Maple Ridge prison

Firefighters on scene at Fraser Regional Correctional Centre on Tuesday

Maple Ridge Fire Rescue and the Ridge Meadows RCMP at a fire at Fraser Regional Correctional Centre. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

Maple Ridge Fire and Rescue was called to a structure fire at Fraser Regional Correctional Centre on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire call came in just before 2 p.m., and was brought under control soon after firefighters arrived on scene at the prison on 256th Street.

There were four fire trucks on scene, as well as RCMP.

At least one patient was reported to have been taken to hospital.

More details as they become available.