Fire breaks outside a detached garage in Maple Ridge Monday

Reports of black smoke coming from a detached garage near Laity St. & Lougheed Hwy. drew several fire trucks and emergency personnel on site Monday evening.

Maple Ridge fire dispatch received multiple calls on Aug. 30, just after 6 p.m. about a fire near Laity St. & Lougheed Hwy.

The fire crew arrived on scene to find heavy smoke and flames coming from behind a detached garage and soon upgraded the call to a structure fire.

According to deputy fire chief Geoffrey Spriggs, the fire had started on the ground outside and had reached the detached garage and a couple of adjacent trees.

“The fire crew was quickly able to put out the fire and there was no damage on the inside,” he said.

The fire caused damage to the outside of the garage structure which is in the vicinity of a long-time vacant property to the east and the cemetery to the north.

The cause for the fire is not yet known and the investigation into the fire is ongoing, according to Spriggs. The Ridge Meadows RCMP also attended the fire and closed the westbound lanes of Lougheed Hwy. to make space for fire crews to work and re-opened shortly after.

• More details as they become available.

