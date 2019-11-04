Fire calls in Maple Ridge on Friday, Saturday

One blaze in room at temporary modular housing on Royal Crescent

Halloween night on Thursday was fairly quiet but Maple Ridge Fire and Rescue was busy on the weekend.

Friday night, just after 8 p.m., firefighters were called to the temporary modular housing complex on Royal Crescent to put out a fire in a second-storey room.

“The fire was contained to the room of origin,” said fire chief Howard Exner. There was also water damage in the rooms below.

Exner said that the building was evacuated during the incident but people were allowed to return to their residences and there were no injuries. It’s the first fire at the complex since it opened a year ago in October 2o18. A cause has yet to be determined.

“It shows you why you need to put sprinklers in place,” Exner said.

Early the next Saturday morning, at about 5:52 a.m., a blaze broke out in the utility room of a house on 224th Street in the 12400-block.

“The people got out and were able to call 911 and have the fire department attend,” Exner said.

There were no injuries, “and the fire was contained to the area of origin,” he added.

Firefighters also responded to three other minor calls on Saturday.

On Halloween night, Maple Ridge Fire and Rescue received a handful of calls about smoke, two about fires in garbage dumpsters but none related to fireworks or fire crackers which are banned in the city.



