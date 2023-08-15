Fire crews are making process on the Ross Moore Lake wildfire despite a forecast of warmer temperatures. (BC Wildfire Services)

Fire crews making progress on blaze outside Kamloops despite heat

The Ross Moore Lake wildfire has been burning since Friday, July 21

Fire crews are making process on the Rossmoore Lake wildfire south of Kamloops as it continues to burn, but they could experience increase fire activity with warmer temperatures in the forecast.

Temperatures in the area are expected to reach 39 degrees on Tuesday, but it will feel like 42 C, according to Environment Canada. The area has a heat warning in effect but there is no air quality warning. Winds are also expected to continue.

On Monday, BC Wildfire Services had a planned ignition but only completed 40 per cent before unfavourable winds and poor visibility made the task difficult for air operations. The rest of the planned ignition is to be completed on Tuesday, if conditions allow fire crews to do so.

Wildfire Services states in their Tuesday morning update that the majority of the fire perimeter is in the mop-up, patrol and extinguish phases. On Tuesday, fire crews are using direct attack methods to completely extinguish the blaze in the northeast flank along the pipeline as well as mopping up spots in the northwest. Additional crews are continuing hand ignitions and mop-up duty in the southeast corner while the area 2 planned ignition finished in the southwest corner.

Structure protection crews are also along Long Lake Road, Edith Lake Road and Goose Lake Road and help with a water delivery to Lac Le Jeune.

The evacuation orders from the Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) from Sunday, Aug. 13 remains in place. Two addresses are under the order, meaning the residents have to leave the area – 5140 and 5240 Lac Le Jeune Road.

The wildfire is still within two kilometres of Lac Le Jeune but there is no threat to the provincial park. Smoke is still visible from the City of Kamloops, Highway 5 and Highway 5A.

It’s been 25 days since the Ross Moore Lake wildfire ignited because of lightning. BC Wildfire Services latest mapping from Aug. 9 states the blaze is 7,249.1 hectares in size. It remains out of control and one of 11 wildfires of note in the province.

There are currently 375 active wildfires in B.C.

