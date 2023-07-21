A brush fire in Maple Ridge. (The News files)

A brush fire in Maple Ridge. (The News files)

Fire danger warning now at ‘Extreme’ in Maple Ridge

Industrial activities within 300 metres of a forest are now restricted

The City of Maple Ridge fire danger warning is now at its highest rating.

On Friday, July 21, the Maple Ridge Fire and Rescue Services Department elevated the rating to “Extreme” due to the continued hot weather, with very little precipitation.

“The hot dry conditions have elevated the risk for brush and grass fires in our community and around the region,” said Maple Ridge Fire Chief Michael Van Dop, noting that industrial activities within 300 metres of a forest are now restricted to reduce the risk of accidental fires – including flail mowing, which may spark a bush or grass fire.

The City of Maple Ridge has suspended all flail mowing of ditches in the community until the conditions improve.

In addition, a full fire ban continues to be in effect, said Van Dop, meaning there are no campfires, fireworks, sky lanterns, binary exploding targets, burn barrels or burn cages of any size or description, or air curtain burners.

READ MORE: Pitt Meadows Fire and Rescue extinguish two large brush fires in one day

ALSO: Train car fire in Maple Ridge

The ban does not include the use of CSA-rated or ULC-rated barbeques, camping type stoves or portable campfire apparatus using camping gas, natural gas or propane, or briquette barbeques, on private property.

Any person found in contravention of the fire ban may face a fine up to $1000, said Van Dop.

“We appreciate the cooperation of citizens and the business community to protect our community from wildfires,” he added.

For more information on high risk activities go to high risk activities at gov.bc.ca or for more summer fire safety information and resources visit fire.mapleridge.ca.

firemaple ridgePitt Meadows

