UPDATE: Family homeless after fire destroys their Pitt Meadows home

A fire in Pitt Meadows has caused extensive damage to a home and left a family homeless.

The Pitt Meadows Fire Department received multiple calls about the fire in the 12200 block of McMyn Road at around 8 a.m. on Sunday.

Smoke could be seen from blocks away, said Pitt Meadows fire chief Mike Larsson, “powering into the air.”

Four trucks, 19 firefighters and three chiefs arrived on scene to see fire coming off the back side of the house and through the roof, said Larsson.

“It was going well at that time,” he noted.

Eight people who lived in the house managed to get out safely before firefighters arrived on scene.

Neighbours were also evacuated from their homes, added Larsson.

The fire was knocked down within about an hour, but the house, Larsson said, is a complete write-off.

“The second floor and the whole backside of the house were gone,” he said.

However, the neighbours’ houses were saved with only some damage to the exterior of the homes.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

“We’re in the investigation stage now,” said Larsson.

“It looks like the area of origin was a shed at the back of a house,” he added, but that they are trying to determine the cause right now.

“Our crews did an incredible job. This was knocked down to the overhaul stage within an hour which as far as fully-involved, that’s incredible,” said Larsson.

• More to follow as details become available

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Cancer patients urged to keep all appointments, if possible, despite COVID-19
Next story
Shaw opens up web service in response to COVID-19

Just Posted

UPDATE: Family homeless after fire destroys their Pitt Meadows home

Took place just after 8 a.m. at a home along the 12200 block of McMyn Road

VIDEO: Windstorm takes out power to thousands across Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

About 15 homes without power Sunday morning

LETTER: Let’s hear the immediate traffic plan for Harris Road

Reader critical of mayor, calling for better temporary detour options

VIDEO: One person dead, one missing after boat carrying five people capsizes in Pitt River

Vessel capsized near Munro Creek just after 11 a.m. Saturday morning

COVID-19 Cancellations

What is going on with activities and events in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows during the viral scare?

Border closures, mandatory screening up for discussion amid COVID-19, Trudeau says

Trudeau’s wife Sophie was diagnosed with COVID-19 following a trip to the U.K.

Passenger on Vancouver-Kelowna flight tests positive for COVID-19

Passengers in rows 10 to 16 of WestJet flight WS 3326 from Vancouver International on March 10 are at risk.

Shaw opens up web service in response to COVID-19

Moves include additional news and family entertainment channels

‘Business as usual’: B.C. truckers crossing U.S. border despite COVID-19

Fraser Valley truckers still crossing U.S. borders but will be asked to self-quarantine during days home

First BCRA-sanctioned rodeo cancelled due to COVID-19

President Kelly Walls said it is with heavy hearts that the WLIRA has made the decision

Donations pour in for production assistant injured on ‘Batwoman’ set in Vancouver

The GoFundMe had raised more than $34,000 as of Sunday morning

Not all sick people require COVID-19 tests, B.C.’s top doctor says

Nine more cases of COVID-19 in B.C. announced Saturday, bringing total to 73

West Coast Amusements suspends parks, events in B.C. due to COVID-19 concerns

Cancellation comes as government restricts mass gatherings

B.C. VIEWS: Effects of COVID-19 pandemic will be long-lasting

A steep drop in tourist visits will hit hard, in particular, Vancouver Island, the Lower Mainland and the Okanagan hard

Most Read