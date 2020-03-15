UPDATE: Family homeless after fire destroys their Pitt Meadows home

A fire in Pitt Meadows has caused extensive damage to a home and left a family homeless.

The Pitt Meadows Fire Department received multiple calls about the fire in the 12200 block of McMyn Road at around 8 a.m. on Sunday.

Smoke could be seen from blocks away, said Pitt Meadows fire chief Mike Larsson, “powering into the air.”

Four trucks, 19 firefighters and three chiefs arrived on scene to see fire coming off the back side of the house and through the roof, said Larsson.

“It was going well at that time,” he noted.

Eight people who lived in the house managed to get out safely before firefighters arrived on scene.

Neighbours were also evacuated from their homes, added Larsson.

The fire was knocked down within about an hour, but the house, Larsson said, is a complete write-off.

“The second floor and the whole backside of the house were gone,” he said.

However, the neighbours’ houses were saved with only some damage to the exterior of the homes.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

“We’re in the investigation stage now,” said Larsson.

“It looks like the area of origin was a shed at the back of a house,” he added, but that they are trying to determine the cause right now.

“Our crews did an incredible job. This was knocked down to the overhaul stage within an hour which as far as fully-involved, that’s incredible,” said Larsson.

• More to follow as details become available

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com



