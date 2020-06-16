Fire destroys playground at South Delta elementary school

A playground at Beach Grove Elementary in Tsawwassen was destroyed by fire Saturday night (June 13)

A playground at Beach Grove Elementary in Tsawwassen was severly damaged by fire over the weekend.

The blaze Saturday night (June 13) destroyed much of the structure, leaving the scorched wood chips littered with blackened metal components and melted blue plastic.

“Students across our district take great joy in being able to play in our playgrounds, so we are extremely saddened to see one of them damaged by such senseless and dangerous vandalism,” Delta School District communications manager Cathryn Tucker said.

“The fire caused extensive damage to the plastic portions of the play structure and we anticipate the cost of rebuilding it will be significant. We will be working with our insurance company over the coming days and weeks so that we can start the process to rebuild the play structure as soon as possible. We encourage anyone that may have information about the fire to call the Delta police.”

