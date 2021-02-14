Fire guts Abbotsford apartment building overnight

A fire tore through Delair Court in Abbotsford in the early morning of Feb. 14, 2021. (John Morrow/ Black Press)

An apartment building in Abbotsford was gutted by a fire early Sunday morning.

The fire is not completely out, according to residents who are still nearby their homes at DeLair Court, on DeLair Road.

“Still smoldering,” tweeted one resident named Tiffany. “It’s completely devastating.”

The entire roof of the building is gone and fire crews are still on scene. So far, there have been no reports of any injuries. There are some residents posting to social media that they are searching for their pets.

Residents were taken in at the Salvation Army church on DeLair Road, and given shelter and food for the evening.

More to come.

