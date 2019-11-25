Fire hits Maple Ridge property, but still no power

Farron Vaughan, with dog Winnie, who saved the day by barking about the fire nearby. (THE NEWS/files)

The remnants of last week’s mobile home fire has been cleaned up, but life isn’t yet back to normal for Farron Vaughan and Tracey Garnett.

The couple rent a house at 203rd Street and Golden Ears Way and have yet to have power restored since a fire on the same property destroyed a mobile home.

A woman who lived in the mobile home located across the yard wasn’t present when the fire started early Nov. 19.

Vaughan said on Facebook Sunday that they’ve been without electricity for five days, but that he’s got a portable power source and uses his barbecue for cooking.

On the other hand, the couple has several animals to care for, including two cats and two dogs – one of whom is Winnie, whose barking early Tuesday alerted the household about the fire – along with 22 bunnies and four turtles.

“We have kind of become a home of lost souls. We take in and re-home bunnies, as well as breed bunnies for pets. All of our pets, except for our newest member Winnie, have all been rescues or needing a new home and we love them all very much,” Vaughan said on Facebook.

He added they’re managing the day-to-day costs, but note that the extras “may be the straw that breaks the camel’s back.”

He’s set up a gofundme page to help raise money to restore power to the property.



