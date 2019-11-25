Farron Vaughan, with dog Winnie, who saved the day by barking about the fire nearby. (THE NEWS/files)

Fire hits Maple Ridge property, but still no power

Pitt Meadows couple set up gofundme after blaze

The remnants of last week’s mobile home fire has been cleaned up, but life isn’t yet back to normal for Farron Vaughan and Tracey Garnett.

The couple rent a house at 203rd Street and Golden Ears Way and have yet to have power restored since a fire on the same property destroyed a mobile home.

A woman who lived in the mobile home located across the yard wasn’t present when the fire started early Nov. 19.

RELATED: Winnie the pup wakes family to flames.

Vaughan said on Facebook Sunday that they’ve been without electricity for five days, but that he’s got a portable power source and uses his barbecue for cooking.

On the other hand, the couple has several animals to care for, including two cats and two dogs – one of whom is Winnie, whose barking early Tuesday alerted the household about the fire – along with 22 bunnies and four turtles.

“We have kind of become a home of lost souls. We take in and re-home bunnies, as well as breed bunnies for pets. All of our pets, except for our newest member Winnie, have all been rescues or needing a new home and we love them all very much,” Vaughan said on Facebook.

He added they’re managing the day-to-day costs, but note that the extras “may be the straw that breaks the camel’s back.”

He’s set up a gofundme page to help raise money to restore power to the property.


pmelnychuk@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: School community rallies to family of 12-year-old Langley hit-and-run victim
Next story
VIDEO: More First Nations kids deserve child-welfare compensation, federal lawyers argue

Just Posted

$150,000 in MSP fees coming out of SD42 pocket

SD42 had to cover MSP for international students after government announcement in August

Fire hits Maple Ridge property, but still no power

Pitt Meadows couple set up gofundme after blaze

Maple Ridge residents readying for commute chaos

Buses stop running Wednesday to Friday

Recreation vehicle on Katzie reserve goes up in flames

Pitt Meadows firefighters say man lucky to get out

New fields of dreams for Maple Ridge

In two years, city has built four new, all-weather surfaces

VIDEO: More First Nations kids deserve child-welfare compensation, federal lawyers argue

Government had been ordered to pay $40K for each child taken away from parents after 2006

Subzero temperatures coming to Lower Mainland

Environment Canada predicts the air will drop to -5 and -10 C

International student identified as Surrey murder victim by Indian media

The victim is reportedly 21-year-old Prabhleen Kaur Matharu

Man charged in crash that claimed life of retired Abbotsford Police sergeant Shinder Kirk

Conrad Nikolaus Wetten, 23, charged with driving without due care and attention

Murder trial for man charged in Burnaby girl’s death set for September 2020

Ibrahim Ali has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Marrisa Shen

VIDEO: School community rallies to family of 12-year-old Langley hit-and-run victim

Dad says Jesse Brown is working hard at rehab

Flappy the duck up for adoption at Langley animal shelter

It’s not just dogs and cats at the Aldergrove shelter

Western Canada Indigenous leaders choose pipelines over poverty

Nations want ownership, jobs from Trans Mountain, LNG Canada

15,000-name petition against Kelowna supportive housing heads to B.C. legislature

14,000 people have signed a petition to change the use of the housing facility under construction

Most Read