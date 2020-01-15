VIDEO: Fire in ‘abandoned’ duplex in downtown Maple Ridge

Smoke billowing from boarded-up building.

Maple Ridge firefighters responded to a call for a residential structure fire on 228th Street just before noon Wednesday.

Smoke was billowing from a boarded-up duplex just behind the MacDonald’s restaurant off Lougheed Highway.

Initial reports were that the duplex was abandoned.

Multiple fire trucks responded, while Ridge Meadows RCMP blocked off the road.

As much as 30 centimetres of snow had fallen in Maple Ridge overnight and many road were still slushy.

• More to follow.

 


