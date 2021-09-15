Fire in house earmarked for demolition in Pitt Meadows

Two occupants at the time of fire

Pitt Meadows firefighters put out a fire in the basement of a home along Hammond Road Tuesday morning.

Firefighters raced to the house in the 19200 block of Hammond Rd. at around midnight after the upstairs occupant called 911 after smelling smoke.

“It was a fire in the basement of that home,” explained assistant fire chief Brad Perrie with the Pitt Meadows Fire Department.

“There were flames visible from the basement window,” he noted.

The fire was confined to the basement but there was heavy smoke throughout the house, Perrie said, adding that the house, that was being rented out to two occupants, has been earmarked for demolition to make way for redevelopment.

The person who lived in the basement of the house was not at home at the time of the fire.

There were no injuries.

Firefighters were on scene for a couple of hours.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

