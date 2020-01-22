Fire Wednesday on 224th Street. (THE NEWS – files)

Fire in second storey suite of Maple Ridge building

No one home at time, two dogs, cat are OK

The call initially came in as alarms sounding late Tuesday night, but it turned out to be an actual fire in the kitchen of a second-storey apartment on 224th Street and 122nd Avenue in Maple Ridge.

“It originally came in as alarms ringing, but when the crews arrived on scene, they actually found there was a fire in a suite,” Maple Ridge Fire and Rescue chief Howard Exner said Wednesday.

Read more: 2016 Maple Ridge fire victim was 68-year-old man

Initially, two trucks arrived on scene when the call first came in at just before 11 p.m., but that was soon upraded to 10 trucks.

No one was home at the time but there were two dogs and a cat in the suite, said Exner. “And they’re doing fine.”

He added that the building is equipped with water sprinklers. The sprinklers activated and stopped the progress of the fire, “and allowed us to put out the remaining parts of the stuff that was on fire,” Exner said.

Read more: Fire calls in Maple Ridge on Friday, Saturday

In addition to the fire-damaged suite there was also some water damage to units below. There were no injuries.


pmelnychuk@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Anti-tax group calls for no federal funds for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle while in Canada
Next story
Anti-pipeline protests in support of Wet’suwet’en continue at B.C. government buildings

Just Posted

Two trees on Fern Crescent had to be taken down

Maple Ridge parks say they were clearly dead

Maple Ridge’s Larry Walker Jr. gets voted into Cooperstown

Walker received 76.6 percent of the Baseball Writers of America Association vote

Maple Ridge boy, 13, arrested in alleged assault at Port Coquitlam middle school

Boy alleged to have used inappropriate levels of force to injure the girl

Larry Walker and his father keeping expectations low for HOF induction

Walker needs 75 percent of votes in order to be inducted into Cooperstown

Blue Line Sports in Haney Place Mall closing

After 27 years of business the Sahota family will be closing the store by Jan. 30.

Anti-pipeline protests in support of Wet’suwet’en continue at B.C. government buildings

‘We are unarmed, they have guns,’ protesters chanted on Wednesday morning

Pooches Jasper and Jake bring comfort to Abbotsford Police Department

Comfort dogs there for cuddles and play time when needed

One dead following pedestrian collision in South Surrey’s Campbell Heights

Incident occurred just after 7 a.m. on 24 Avenue near 188 Street

Horgan unveils B.C. cabinet shuffle changes

Premier John Horgan has made three major changes to his cabinet

Dog reunited with Tofino owner, months after being taken from beach

Shannon Boothman ‘ecstatic’ at pet’s return after a tip leads to social media search

B.C.’s first ride-hailing app to launch in Tofino, Whistler in February

The Whistle! app will be available in Tofino on Feb.1 and in Whistler Feb. 6.

Councillor resigns in Revelstoke after colleagues approved 67% raise

Council approved a 134 per cent raise for the mayor of Revelstoke

Rolled-over dairy truck in Abbotsford lost 40,000 litres of milk

Truck removed Sunday, Jan. 19, with specialized equipment to upright vehicle

Deer carcass strung up at Surrey fire hall prompts investigation

Investigation underway following complaint a Surrey firefighter hung a deer carcass in a fire hall

Most Read