Fire lights up the night skies in Langley

The night skies in Langley were lit up late Monday by a fire in the 200th Street area near the south end of the Golden Ears Bridge.
Flames were racing into the air at about 10:30 p.m. on the east side of the bridge.
– More to follow.
A massive blaze in the same area started early Monday
The night skies in Langley were lit up late Monday by a fire in the 200th Street area near the south end of the Golden Ears Bridge.
Flames were racing into the air at about 10:30 p.m. on the east side of the bridge.
– More to follow.
Robert Hornsey wants to see more inclusivity and funding in the school district.
Lobbied to have school buses restored in Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows district
Speculation tax triggered local ‘recession,’ B.C. mayors say
Junior hockey squad returns to ice for first game since tragic bus crash
Anderson family of Surrey was reported missing on Tuesday by another family member
The Liberals have agreed to pay $100 million to settle a four-year legal battle with disabled veterans
The 2018 Canadian Police Canine Association Trials are open to the public Sept. 16 at Stanley Park
Community effort in Campbell River helps reunite Yorkshire terrier-chihuahua Jax with family
A general manager of the company’s Canada arm was on his way to the annual municipalities’ convention
Parks Canada says they found the one-year-old bear’s carcass in early September after her GPS collar was stationary for 24 hours
Provincewide popularity on the rise leading to nationwide recruiting drives
Different views from mayoralty hopefuls
Lone male occupant taken to hospital.
Lobbied to have school buses restored in Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows district
James Pike was convicted of the violent sexual assault of a Penticton woman
A massive blaze in the same area started early Monday
Owner of Pride Motorsports on Vancouver Island shares live video of recovery operation
Dr. Daniel Borsuk performed the feat on Maurice Desjardins, world’s oldest face transplant recipient