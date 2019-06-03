Pitt Meadows fire department responded to small kitchen fire Sunday. (THE NEWS/files)

Fire quickly extinguished in north Pitt Meadows

Range hood left running, starts fire

The fire department responded quickly Sunday to a berry farm in north Pitt Meadows after a range hood started a small kitchen fire in a workers’ residence.

Assistant fire chief Brad Perrie said that firefighters arrived at Golden Eagle farms at 21310 Ladner Rd. at about noon.

“No one was in the unit when the fire started,” Perrie said.

However, a worker was nearby outside and noticed the smoke and called the fire department. Members extinguished the fire and remained on scene for about an hour.

Perrie said that the stove exhaust hood had been left running and the motor had melted down.

“They’re not designed to run for hours and hours. Just like bathroom fans, they’re not designed to run for days and days.”

He said there was minimal damage to the building, which was fitted with sprinklers.


pmelnychuk@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Killing, violence toward Indigenous women, girls ‘not a relic of our past’: Trudeau
Next story
Apple previews new software as iPhone sales erode

Just Posted

Fire quickly extinguished in north Pitt Meadows

Range hood left running, starts fire

Maple Ridge Second World War veteran received final award

Bestowed with Legion of Honour from France

Pooches pampered at Pets in the Park

Inaugural event took place at the Albion Fairgrounds

Hundreds take part in the annual Fund Run in Maple Ridge

Money raised goes to the Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation

Plaque unveiled to commemorate Grant’s Law

Located in Maple Ridge where De Patie was killed in gas-and-dash

Pitt Meadows Day draws thousands to community festival

Dance and fireworks still on the schedule

Mission RCMP officers help six-year-old celebrate his birthday

Mission’s Austin Hall-Waters says police are his friends so he invited them to his party

Changes to ‘Welfare Wednesday’ model must be careful, thought out: report

Splitting up payments leads to drop in drug use but spike in police interaction

New Surrey police report lays out 2021 start date, costs for new force

Document says force will ‘go live’ in April of 2021, operating costs expected to be $192.5M that year

Feeling lucky? $100K in hidden treasure still up for grabs in B.C. city

GoldHunt has left cases of coins in three Canadian cities

Northern Alberta residents start returning home after evacuation due to fires

The last recorded size of the Chuckegg Creek fire near High Level was about 2,800 square kilometres

Killing, violence toward Indigenous women, girls ‘not a relic of our past’: Trudeau

The inquiry report uses the term genocide dozens of times

Escapee arrested in Shuswap after two years on the lam

Man with charges in Alberta, Ontario, Western provinces back in custody

Canadian cannabis edibles, topicals market worth $2.7B already: Deloitte

The federal government wrapped up its consultation on the draft edible rules in February

Most Read