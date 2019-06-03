Fire quickly extinguished in north Pitt Meadows

The fire department responded quickly Sunday to a berry farm in north Pitt Meadows after a range hood started a small kitchen fire in a workers’ residence.

Assistant fire chief Brad Perrie said that firefighters arrived at Golden Eagle farms at 21310 Ladner Rd. at about noon.

“No one was in the unit when the fire started,” Perrie said.

However, a worker was nearby outside and noticed the smoke and called the fire department. Members extinguished the fire and remained on scene for about an hour.

Perrie said that the stove exhaust hood had been left running and the motor had melted down.

“They’re not designed to run for hours and hours. Just like bathroom fans, they’re not designed to run for days and days.”

He said there was minimal damage to the building, which was fitted with sprinklers.



