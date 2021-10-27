Fire shuts down Lougheed Highway in Maple Ridge

Smoke was seen escaping from a travel trailer

The Maple Ridge Fire Department responded to a fire at a trailer park Wednesday afternoon. (The News files)

A major thoroughfare has been closed in both directions due to a trailer fire in Maple Ridge Wednesday afternoon .

Firefighters responded to the call just after noon for a multi-residential structure fire in the 20900 block of Lougheed Highway after smoke was seen escaping from travel trailer at a trailer park.

Lougheed Highway has been shut down in both directions.

It has been confirmed that all occupants are out of the vehicle and the fire is under control.

firemaple ridge