Fire shuts down Lougheed Highway in Maple Ridge

Smoke was seen escaping from a travel trailer

A major thoroughfare has been closed in both directions due to a trailer fire in Maple Ridge Wednesday afternoon .

Firefighters responded to the call just after noon for a multi-residential structure fire in the 20900 block of Lougheed Highway after smoke was seen escaping from travel trailer at a trailer park.

Lougheed Highway has been shut down in both directions.

It has been confirmed that all occupants are out of the vehicle and the fire is under control.

