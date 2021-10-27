Fire shuts down Lougheed Highway in Maple Ridge

A major thoroughfare has been closed in both directions due to a trailer fire in Maple Ridge Wednesday afternoon .
Firefighters responded to the call just after noon for a multi-residential structure fire in the 20900 block of Lougheed Highway after smoke was seen escaping from travel trailer at a trailer park.
Lougheed Highway has been shut down in both directions.
It has been confirmed that all occupants are out of the vehicle and the fire is under control.
