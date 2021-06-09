VIDEO: Firefighters battle apartment blaze in Pitt Meadows

Flames and smoke seen on ninth floor balcony on corner of Harris Road and Ford Road

A balcony fire on the corner of Harris Road and Ford Road in Pitt Meadows is emitting heavy smoke. (Special to The News)

Firefighters from Pitt Meadows battled a balcony blaze on Wednesday afternoon

A ninth floor balcony on the north east side of the apartment building at 12079 Harris Road on the corner of Ford Road was showing smoke and flames.

The call came in on ScanBC at 1:50 pm.

An engine from Maple Ridge was called for support, but the Pitt Meadows crew contained the fire before it arrived.

Firefighters were seen pumping water onto the roof, as the fire occurred on the top floor of the apartment building.

No injuries were reported.

Fire crews and RCMP went through the building to help evacuate people with mobility issues, and those not listening to the alarms.

Fire was contained to the exterior of the building.

The unit below the blaze is expected to have water damage.

