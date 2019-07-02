Crews are battling four wildfire in northwest B.C. (BC Wildfire)

Firefighters battling 4 new wildfires in northwest B.C.

10 new fires have been sparked since Thursday

Fire crews are fighting four new forest fires in B.C.’s northwest, according to BC Wildfire.

In a statement Monday, the agency said 10 new fires have been sparked by lightning since Thursday, with four still raging.

Firefighters are battling a blaze 12.5 kilometres northwest of Meziadin Junction, as well as two fires 16 kilometres east of Meziadin Junction. They are also fighting a wildfire about 16 kilometres southwest of Kitwanga near Cedarvale.

All four fires are under one hectare in size.

Sunday saw nearly 23,000 lightning strikes in the northwest part of the province, most of which struck the “very dry” Cassiar Fire Zone. Although BC Wildfire said no new fires appear to have started as a result of the strike, air and ground patrols are keeping a watchful eye.

To report a wildfire or an open burning violation, call *5555 on a cellphone or 1-800-663-5555.

