Firefighters cut off car roof to rescue driver after Highway 17 crash

Car landed off of highway after single-vehicle rollover crash, according to freelancer at scene

Firefighters work to rescue a driver after a crash on Highway 17 shortly after midnight in the early morning hours of Thursday, Oct. 11. (Photos: Shane Mackichan)

A 26-year-old man miraculously survived with minor injuries after crashing a car on Highway 17 in Surrey early Thursday morning. The vehicle was so mangled firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life and cut off the roof of the car to free the trapped man.

Surrey RCMP say the single-vehicle collision happened just after midnight heading westbound on the highway at roughly 136th Street.

A Black Press freelancer at the scene said the car rolled over, and landed off of the highway.

Asked if speed or alcohol were suspected factors in the crash, Surrey RCMP Sergeant Chad Greig said “the investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing.”

Police say the driver, who was the only person in the car, was taken to hospital with “minor non-life threatening injuries.”

The crash led to the westbound lanes on Highway 17 being blocked for more than three hours.


amy.reid@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Amy on Twitter

Previous story
Mother accused in daughter’s death said ‘I murdered her,’ officer tells court

Just Posted

Letter: ‘Little puff doesn’t hurt anybody’

‘High golfers are better behaved.’

No electronic devices for new drivers

No GPS or music through phone for learners, novice drivers

Maple Ridge waits on ALC exclusion application in Albion flats

Proposal deferred until Albion area plan is ready – in two months

Help the Katzie Slough and have fun

An invasive species removal and native species plant taking place Oct. 14

Maple Ridge school trustee candidates organize meet and greet

Meet and greet Oct. 14

First Nation sues B.C., feds, owner of tug that spilled 100K litres of diesel

October 2016 spill in the Seaforth Channel along the central coast near Bella Bella, irreparably damaged their marine harvesting areas, group says.

Mother accused in daughter’s death said ‘I murdered her,’ officer tells court

Recording of sobbing woman played in court, after eight-year-old’s body found in South Surrey in 2014

Lower Mainland gas prices will hit brief record-high after pipeline blast: analyst

Drivers could see 165.9 cents a litre at the pump

One arrested after reports of man with long gun at Royal Columbian Hospital

Reports say man was looking to sell the rifle

5 to start your day

Police still looking for man with rifle, South Surrey woman in court over death of daughter and more

Ontario government to allow Sikhs to ride motorcycles without helmets

The exemption — which goes into effect Oct. 18 — will recognize Sikh motorcycle riders’ civil rights and religious expression

Firefighters cut off car roof to rescue driver after Highway 17 crash

Car landed off of highway after single-vehicle rollover crash, according to freelancer at scene

Gas flowing again along FortisBC’s Enbridge pipeline

Customers in B.C. still asked to avoid non-essential use of natural gas until situation is resolved

US, Russian astronauts safe after emergency landing

Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques had been scheduled to be on the launch of a Soyuz spacecraft later this year

Most Read