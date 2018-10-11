Firefighters cut off car roof to rescue driver after Highway 17 crash

Firefighters work to rescue a driver after a crash on Highway 17 shortly after midnight in the early morning hours of Thursday, Oct. 11. (Photos: Shane Mackichan)

Car landed off of highway after single-vehicle rollover crash, according to freelancer at scene

A 26-year-old man miraculously survived with minor injuries after crashing a car on Highway 17 in Surrey early Thursday morning. The vehicle was so mangled firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life and cut off the roof of the car to free the trapped man.

Surrey RCMP say the single-vehicle collision happened just after midnight heading westbound on the highway at roughly 136th Street.

A Black Press freelancer at the scene said the car rolled over, and landed off of the highway.

Asked if speed or alcohol were suspected factors in the crash, Surrey RCMP Sergeant Chad Greig said “the investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing.”

Police say the driver, who was the only person in the car, was taken to hospital with “minor non-life threatening injuries.”

The crash led to the westbound lanes on Highway 17 being blocked for more than three hours.



