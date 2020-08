FortisBC are on scene repairing the line

FortisBC was on scene of a gas leak at Acadia Street and Dewdney Trunk Road Wednesday afternoon. (Colleen Flanagan-THE NEWS)

RCMP and firefighting crews responded to a gas leak on Acadia Street in Maple Ridge this morning.

Firefighters were evacuating homes, and police were on scene to make sure people comply.

FortisBC is on scene and are repairing the gas line.

MORE TO FOLLOW



maple ridgenatural gasRCMP



