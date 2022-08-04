Firefighters save dog stuck under a tree stump in Pitt Meadows dog park

Pitt Meadows firefighters work to save Shelby, a golden retriever, after her head became trapped beneath a tree stump. (Pitt Meadows Fire and Rescue/Special to The News)

Pitt Meadows city crews will be removing a tree stump from a local park after a dog became trapped underneath it.

At around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, Pitt Meadows firefighters were called to the dog park located along 122 Avenue to assist a medium sized dog trapped beneath a hollowed out stump.

A cinder block brick had been placed in the void space beneath the large stump and the dog became trapped when the brick rolled and jammed her chest and neck. The brick was under her neck and her head was pinned to the underside of the stump, explained deputy fire chief Dave Biggin.

“She was not coming out without assistance,” said Biggin.

Crews, including firefighters Mark Davies , Andrew Brown , and Jerrod Saddler, used a sawzall, along with chainsaws and shovels, to cut away parts of the stump and safely remove the dog.

The whole process took about 45 minutes.

Shelby, a golden Retriever, was an excellent patient, added Biggin. She was calm and remained engaged with firefighters during the whole process.

She even did a victory lap around the dog park once she was freed, he said.

It is unknown who placed the cinder block under the stump.

