Pitt Meadows firefighters work to save Shelby, a golden retriever, after her head became trapped beneath a tree stump. (Pitt Meadows Fire and Rescue/Special to The News)

Pitt Meadows firefighters work to save Shelby, a golden retriever, after her head became trapped beneath a tree stump. (Pitt Meadows Fire and Rescue/Special to The News)

Firefighters save dog stuck under a tree stump in Pitt Meadows dog park

Stump to be removed

Pitt Meadows city crews will be removing a tree stump from a local park after a dog became trapped underneath it.

At around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, Pitt Meadows firefighters were called to the dog park located along 122 Avenue to assist a medium sized dog trapped beneath a hollowed out stump.

A cinder block brick had been placed in the void space beneath the large stump and the dog became trapped when the brick rolled and jammed her chest and neck. The brick was under her neck and her head was pinned to the underside of the stump, explained deputy fire chief Dave Biggin.

“She was not coming out without assistance,” said Biggin.

Crews, including firefighters Mark Davies , Andrew Brown , and Jerrod Saddler, used a sawzall, along with chainsaws and shovels, to cut away parts of the stump and safely remove the dog.

The whole process took about 45 minutes.

Shelby, a golden Retriever, was an excellent patient, added Biggin. She was calm and remained engaged with firefighters during the whole process.

She even did a victory lap around the dog park once she was freed, he said.

It is unknown who placed the cinder block under the stump.

READ ALSO: Pitt Meadows fire chiefs receive Outstanding Service Awards for their heroic rescue

ALSO RELATED: Pitt Meadows fire responds after vehicle crashes into Esso pump

Have a story tip? Email: cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Pitt Meadows

 

Pitt Meadows firefighters Mark Davies and Andrew Brown, work to save Shelby, a golden retriever, after her head became trapped beneath a tree stump. (Pitt Meadows Fire and Rescue/Special to The News)

Pitt Meadows firefighters Mark Davies and Andrew Brown, work to save Shelby, a golden retriever, after her head became trapped beneath a tree stump. (Pitt Meadows Fire and Rescue/Special to The News)

Shelby, a golden retriever, waits for help after her head became trapped beneath a tree stump. (Pitt Meadows Fire and Rescue/Special to The News)

Shelby, a golden retriever, waits for help after her head became trapped beneath a tree stump. (Pitt Meadows Fire and Rescue/Special to The News)

Previous story
Fundraiser started for father of two who drowned while tubing in Maple Ridge
Next story
‘They alienate British Columbians’: Environment minister blasts latest protests, demonstrations

Just Posted

Debbie Sheppard has been in the real estate business for more than 20 years. (Special to The News)
Local apartment sales drop by 42 per cent

Pitt Meadows Fire and Rescue, from left: acting lieutenant Mark Davies, firefighter Andrew Brown, deputy chief Tracy Warren, and firefighter Jerrod Saddler, saved Shelby, a golden retriever, after her head became trapped beneath a tree stump. (Pitt Meadows Fire and Rescue/Special to The News)
Firefighters save dog stuck under a tree stump in Pitt Meadows dog park

Bakir Junaideen with his wife Farzana, and their two sons Nabeel 12, and Zaid, 9. (Special to The News)
Fundraiser started for father of two who drowned while tubing in Maple Ridge

The Maple Ridge Fire Department has issued notice of a total fire ban. (Black Press file)
Total fire ban in effect in Maple Ridge