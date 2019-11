A resident of a home on 246th Street used a garden hose to help quell the flames after fire broke out Wednesday, just after 5 p.m.

Firefighters were called out at 5:16 p.m., and then helped put out the flames to save the home at 127th Avenue, said chief Howard Exner on Thursday.

“Everybody was confirmed to be out of the building,” Exner said. There were no injuries and no cause has yet been determined.



