First-degree murder trial begins for 2019 Halloween homicide near Cultus Lake

David Geoghegan is accused of kidnapping and killing Jordan Smyth for refusing to smuggle drugs

A man who was killed near Cultus Lake in 2019 was allegedly murdered because he backed out of a plan to smuggle drugs into the Surrey Pretrial Services Centre in Kinder Egg packaging inserted in his rectum.

Jordan Smyth was slain on Nov. 1, 2019 and the trial for one of two men accused of killing him began Monday (March 10) in Abbotsford.

A 12-member jury will decide the fate of David Allen Geoghegan after sitting through a scheduled 32 days of testimony. To begin day one, they heard from Crown prosecutor Melissa Rygus, who delivered an opening statement laying out the details of the kidnapping and first-degree murder case.

On Oct. 31, 2019, Crown alleged that Geoghegan, 31, and co-accused Darius Commodore, 25, kidnapped Smyth, 26, from a home in Agassiz. Rygus alleged that they drove him to a remote spot on Sleepy Hollow Road on the Soowahlie reserve, and ended his life by shooting him in the head at close range with a shotgun. She described the killing as an execution.

David Allen Geoghegan, seen here being arrested on an outstanding warrant on Nov. 2, 2018. (Paul Henderson/ Progress file)

Smyth’s body was found around 7 a.m. on Nov. 1, 2019 in a quarry worksite just off of Sleepy Hollow Road in the Cultus Lake area. The RCMP’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) went to work. Geoghegan and Commodore were arrested June 25, 2021, Geoghegan in Chilliwack and Commodore in Abbotsford.

They were charged soon after. Both were well-known to Chilliwack RCMP, as was Smyth.

Rygus said Smyth spent time in Surrey Pretrial between July and October 2019 and was released from custody less than two weeks before he was killed.

Rygus referenced phone calls made by inmates at Surrey Pretrial, including Geoghegan, to a woman on the outside who is expected to testify at this trial. Rygus alleged that inmates used “coded language” to discuss details of the drug smuggling scheme. Police obtained audio recordings of the calls.

Rygus suggested that on the day Smyth was released from custody on Oct. 18, 2019 he was picked up by the woman and stayed with her for five days. Crown suggested that Smyth intended to breach his probation, which would bring him back to Surrey Pretrial. He intended to insert drugs up his rectum, “in plastic packaging used in Kinder Egg toys,” and once he was back in jail, he was to deliver the drugs to other inmates.

Rygus said Smyth wasn’t the first person to be enlisted in the alleged scheme. Two other people backed out before he did. The lawyer said this created a sense of urgency to have Smyth follow through as soon as possible. Rygus alleged that Geoghegan grew frustrated as days went by and Smyth and the drugs didn’t show.

Smyth left the woman’s residence with the drugs on Oct. 23, 2019 and she never saw him again.

“Smyth’s failure to deliver the drugs as promised is what we (Crown) say ultimately led Mr. Geoghegan along with Darius Commodore to seek out and subsequently kidnap and kill Mr. Smyth,” Rygus told the jury.

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Dev Dley is presiding over the trial which continues Tuesday at the Abbotsford Law Courts.

