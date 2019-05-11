First Haney Farmers Market on Saturday

The Haney Farmers Market was visited by Agriculture Minister Lana Popham (center) with local MLAs Bob D’Eith and Lisa Beare. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

The Haney Farmer’s Market is under way.

This Saturday’s market, the first of the season, is running until 2 p.m. It was visited by Agriculture Minister Lana Popham with local MLAs Bob D’Eith and Lisa Beare, who is minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

The government recently announced the B.C. Farmers’ Market Nutrition Coupon Program, which gives out coupons that can be used at farmers’ markets around the province so people can buy healthy, fresh food. This year, the province is spending an extra $121,000 on the program, in 76 cities around B.C., including Maple Ridge. This is in addition to the $1.475 million the program has already received from the province for its 2019 coupon program.

Georgia Stanley, with the B.C. Association of Farmers Markets, said that, in 2018, Maple Ridge received $25,000 worth of coupons. Those were distributed by the Golden Ears Feast in partnership with the Family Education and Support Centre Society.

This Saturday’s event was also the site of the Alzheimer’s walk, which started last year, bringing awareness to issues surrounding dementia, as well as local supports such as the Purple Angels, who meet for regular memory cafe gatherings. For Purple Angels ambassadors email the.normals@shaw.ca

The market sells a wide variety of products in vendor booths, like artisan spirits, soaps and bath bombs, crafts and of course fresh produce.

It will be back every Saturday morning in Memorial Peace Park from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. until the fall.



The second annual Walk For Alzheimer’s was part of Saturday’s first market of the year. It raises funds and awareness about dementia. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

Volunteer Reed Taylor with her sign along the route for the Alzheimer’s Walk.