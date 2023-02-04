Each Museum Sunday in February is love-themed, with crafts including keychains, valentines, and painted portraits. (The News file)

Each Museum Sunday in February is love-themed, with crafts including keychains, valentines, and painted portraits. (The News file)

First Museum Sundays of 2023 set to start at Pitt Meadows Museum

All of the February crafts will be themed around love

Museum Sundays have returned to the Pitt Meadows Museum for the first time in 2023, with this Sunday kicking off the series of romantically themed crafts.

With February being the season of love, the museum has decided to involve this theme in all of its projects for the month.

“Best part, these crafts can be kept for yourself or given to someone you care about,” said the Pitt Meadows Museum. “It’s all about spreading kindness and appreciation this month.”

The first of the Museum Sundays, taking place on Feb. 5, is called Love, Love, Love.

It includes all of the supplies needed to make a Shrinky Dink keychain, which is a plastic sheet that participants can draw designs on before putting it in the oven to heat and shrink it to keychain size.

The next craft will be on Feb. 12, and is titled My Funny Valentines, with the goal of making some impressive valentines.

“Using glitter, glue, and a bit of imagination, you can make a card for someone you care about,” said the museum.

The following Sunday, Feb. 19, will not have a Museum Sunday due to the Family Day stat holiday.

The last Museum Sunday of the month, called All You Need is Love, will be held on Feb. 26.

This craft will have the necessary materials to make a small square pour painting portrait.

“This kit is popular, so come early to avoid disappointment,” said the Pitt Meadows Museum.

RELATED: Pitt Meadows Museum nears finish line of relocation planning

All Museum Sunday kits can be picked up at the Pitt Meadows Museum, located at 12294 Harris Rd., and are put out in the main lobby area for the 11 a.m. opening time.

More information about Museum Sundays is available at www.pittmeadowsmuseum.com/museum-sundays.

RELATED: Maple Ridge Museum puts out call for 2023 members

Have a story tip? Email: brandon.tucker@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Museummuseums-and-galleriesPitt Meadows

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Chilliwack man turns himself in to police following viral homophobic video

Just Posted

Colin Pearson applied a filter to a picture he recently took on a snowy day at Alouette River, naer Maple Ridge Park. (Special to The News)
SHARE: The ‘softer’ side of Alouette River

Each Museum Sunday in February is love-themed, with crafts including keychains, valentines, and painted portraits. (The News file)
First Museum Sundays of 2023 set to start at Pitt Meadows Museum

The U11 field lacrosse provincials are being played in Maple Ridge this weekend, with gold medal games scheduled for Sunday afternoon at Telosky Stadium. (Dennis Windsor/Special to the News)
Maple Ridge hosting U11 field lacrosse provincials this weekend

Plans for a new affordable rental housing development in Maple Ridge were unveiled in 2018. (Black Press Media files)
LETTER: Maple Ridge resident concerned that rental housing not being built

Pop-up banner image