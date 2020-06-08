The first disciplinary hearing for engineers in relation to the Mount Polley Mine August 2014 tailings breach begins on Monday, June 15. Here is view looking toward Hazeltine Creek on Sept. 2, 2019. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

First of three disciplinary hearings for Mount Polley Mine breach begins June 15

Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia said hearings will be held via Zoom

The first of three disciplinary hearings related to the Mount Polley Mine tailings storage facility breach in August 2014 gets underway next week in B.C.

“Our first hearing is for Stephen Rice, and will begin on June 15, 2020,” noted Megan Archibald, director of communications and stakeholder engagement for the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of the Province of British Columbia.

Archibald confirmed Rice’s hearing is open to the public and will be conducted via Zoom from June 15 to 19 and June 22 to 26, 2020.

When the tailings impoundment breached at the copper gold mine, northeast of Williams Lake, 25 million cubic metres of tailings and water was released into nearby Hazeltine Creek, Polley Lake and Quesnel Lake.

The disciplinary hearings were first announced in September 2018 after a lengthy, independent investigation conducted by Engineers and Geoscientists BC.

Read more: Disciplinary hearings announced regarding Mount Polley Mine breach

At the time, the regulator’s investigation committee alleged that three individuals involved in the design, construction, and monitoring of the tailings storage facility demonstrated negligence and, or unprofessional conduct in the course of their professional activities.

The investigation was led by a three-person subcommittee of senior professionals from Engineers and Geoscientists BC’s Investigation Committee.

During the course of its investigation, the subcommittee received more than 13,000 documents for review, including contracts, reports, correspondence, and daily site reports.

Engineer Laurel Fidel’s hearing is scheduled for July 6 to 10 and July 13 to 17, 2020 and engingeer Todd Martin’s for Aug. 24 to 28 and Aug. 31 to Sept. 4, 2020.

Notices of inquiry contain unproven allegations against an engineer or geoscientist that will be considered at a discipline hearing to determine the validity of the allegations.

Imperal Metals closed Mount Polley Mine in May 2019, citing low copper prices.

Read more: Mount Polley Mine tailings impoundment was on the brink of failure


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

mining

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Stray dog with duct-taped mouth eludes capture in Abbotsford
Next story
All BC Ferries passengers will need to bring face masks when they travel

Just Posted

Pitt Meadows on shortlist of four communities being considered for Metro Vancouver Housing

Mayor thinks regional equity, central location, and possible day-care collab positions city well

Suspect slams into two cars after traffic stop in Maple Ridge

Police say they found drugs, a knife, and brass knuckles

FABULOUS: Seniors centre staffer shares sampling of inspirational elders

Send in your Fabulous Senior picture to contests@mapleridgenews.com before end of day Monday

UPDATE: Missing plane linked to reported plane crash in Fraser River between Langley and Maple Ridge

Light plane with two aboard was due to arrive at Delta’s Boundary Bay airport

LETTER: Maple Ridge woman appalled by liquor store joke

A sign at The Office liquor establishment on Dewdney has offended one reader

Amid anti-racism protests, Trudeau promises to push police body cameras with premiers

Prime minister said everyone should be able to feel safe calling the police

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping The News to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Finance Minister Carole James ‘optimistic’ about B.C.’s economic recovery

James noted more than 300,000 jobs lost in B.C. to the pandemic

First of three disciplinary hearings for Mount Polley Mine breach begins June 15

Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia said hearings will be held via Zoom

Stray dog with duct-taped mouth eludes capture in Abbotsford

SPCA and Petsearchers involved in search for dog first spotted on June 2

All BC Ferries passengers will need to bring face masks when they travel

Rule takes effect June 15 and follows Transport Canada guideline

Pandemic reveals inequalities in who can work from home: Statistics Canada

More education and higher income increases chances of working from home successfully

Feds to allow immediate family to reunite in Canada, but quarantine still stands: Trudeau

Details to be announced soon

Big old trees almost gone forever in B.C., scientists warn

Fewer mammoth old-growth trees remain than you imagine

Most Read