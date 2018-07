Fire and police converge on to building on 223rd Street

Firefighters and police on the roof of apartment building, Monday. (Contributed)

Ridge Meadows RCMP and Maple Ridge Fire and Rescue had to go to extra heights Monday morning in Maple Ridge.

Crews were on scene for an hour and a half and used a special pulley system to remove a man from a part of the roof. The man was later seen in handcuffs.