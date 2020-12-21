First snowfall in Maple Ridge

Up to 15 cm expected in the Fraser Valley

The first snowfall of the winter descended on Maple Ridge and Pitt Mead0ws just after noon on Monday.

The snowfall warning predicts a total of 5 centimeters of snowfall in Metro Vancouver, as well as 10 to 15 cm in the Fraser Valley.

“A deepening Pacific low will make its way across Washington State today. Heavy precipitation associated with this system is dragging the snow level down to near sea level. Snowfall amounts will vary wildly depending on elevation, precipitation intensity and proximity to the water. Heavy precipitation will end late this afternoon as the low moves farther inland,” the warning says.

The snow won’t last, according to Environment Canada. The forecast calls for sunshine Tuesday through Thursday, with highs in the 5-6 C range, and a 70 per cent chance of rain on Christmas Day.



