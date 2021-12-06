First snowfall of the winter in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Early morning snowfall in Reg Franklin Park. (Neil Corbett/The Maple Ridge News) Dmitri Kostkin shovels snow in front of an apartment building on 224th Street. (Neil Corbett/The Maple Ridge News) Little dog wants to play with Dmitri Kostkin as he shovels the sidewalk on 224th Street. (Neil Corbett/The Maple Ridge News) (Neil Corbett/The Maple Ridge News) Jody Malanchuk enjoys the quiet that a snowfall brings to a morning, at the Haney Wharf. (Neil Corbett/The Maple Ridge News) The City of Maple Ridge has its Glow celebration lights and decorations up. (Neil Corbett/The Maple Ridge News)

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows got their first snowfall of the winter on Monday morning, Dec. 6.

Between three and five centimeters fell overnight across the communities, which was just enough to have to shovel off a sidewalk.

The forecast for Monday night is calling for a 60 per cent chance of drizzle, with wet snow near midday, with a temperature near 3C.

There is more rain in the seven-day forecast, with a drier Thursday.

To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.