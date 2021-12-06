First snowfall of the winter in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows got their first snowfall of the winter on Monday morning, Dec. 6.
Between three and five centimeters fell overnight across the communities, which was just enough to have to shovel off a sidewalk.
The forecast for Monday night is calling for a 60 per cent chance of drizzle, with wet snow near midday, with a temperature near 3C.
There is more rain in the seven-day forecast, with a drier Thursday.
To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.
Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
