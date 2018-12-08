First snowfall of season on its way in the Fraser Valley: Environment Canada

Two to four centimetres of snowfall is expected to fall by Sunday evening

The first snowfall of the season could be blanketing the Fraser Valley as early as Sunday morning.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the region Saturday morning, forecasting that a frontal system will move from Vancouver Island. Two to four centimetres of snowfall is expected to fall by Sunday evening, the national forecaster said.

Upwards of 10 centimetres is expected to fall in Squamish and Whistler, including along the Sea to Sky Highway.

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

