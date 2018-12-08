First snowfall of season on its way in the Fraser Valley: Environment Canada

Two to four centimetres of snowfall is expected to fall by Sunday evening

The first snowfall of the season could be blanketing the Fraser Valley as early as Sunday morning.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the region Saturday morning, forecasting that a frontal system will move from Vancouver Island. Two to four centimetres of snowfall is expected to fall by Sunday evening, the national forecaster said.

Upwards of 10 centimetres is expected to fall in Squamish and Whistler, including along the Sea to Sky Highway.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canada seeking new members of anti-coal alliance at climate meeting

Just Posted

Being Young: And then came the holidays

‘It really is the thought that counts.’

Citizen Ink: Word of the Year prompts suggestions for change

‘False information that is spread, regardless of whether there is intent to mislead.’

Families come out for Christmas in Pitt Meadows

Community celebration moved indoors this year, crowds approve

First snowfall on its way in the Fraser Valley: Environment Canada

Two to four centimetres of snowfall is expected to fall by Sunday evening

Maple Ridge voters have had their say on how they vote

Friday was last day for mail-in ballots on PR

B.C. axe thrower targets world championships

Former pitcher to compete at World Axe Throwing League Championships in Chicago

One of B.C.’s major poinsettia producers says business is booming

Hilltop Greenhouses in Saanich grows 100,000 poinsettias a year

Renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma to give free concert in Canadian subway today

Ma will take the stage at 2 p.m., following a multimedia presentation combining music, art and technology

Canadian community rallies behind hundreds who lost their jobs ahead of holidays

ServiCom facility closure in Nova Scotia was announced Thursday, following weeks of pay delays

Canada seeking new members of anti-coal alliance at climate meeting

Poland relies on coal for almost 80 per cent of its electricity, more than double the global average

Shoppers Drug Mart granted licence to sell medical marijuana online

Shoppers was granted a medical marijuana producer licence in September, after applying in October 2016

Chinese telecom executive accused of fraud over Iran sanctions in United States

Huawei said the company complies with all laws and regulations in the countries where it operates

Immigration Minister defends Canada signing onto UN migration pact

Ahmed Hussen has faced angry protest from right-wing political activists

A new Major Bantam hockey league will debut in B.C. next fall

Seven all-star teams of 13- and 14-year-olds will play in the Lower Mainland and Okanagan

Most Read