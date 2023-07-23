Five appointed to Maple Ridge’s new Mayor’s Task Force on Climate Action

City of Maple Ridge Mayor Dan Ruimy speaks during a panel discussion at the Climate Action Summit. (The News files)

The City of Maple Ridge has appointed five members to the Mayor’s Task Force on Climate Action.

The task force was first announced at the city’s Climate Action Summit on April 13, as a group that will be led by Mayor Dan Ruimy and include local politicians, community members and people with climate change expertise.

Dr. Alison Shaw, Kirk Grayson, Bradford Griffin, Alexandra Tudose and Simone Mikolay have been appointed to the new task force, which will advise council on high priority climate mitigation and adaptation actions.

“Each member brings a unique perspective and expertise to the task force, but above all, they have each demonstrated a passion and drive to create tangible, positive change when it comes to the environment and climate change,” Mayor Dan Ruimy said. “From extreme weather to floods and wildfires, we’re already experiencing the devastating impact of climate change. This is an issue that affects everyone, and we’re determined to do our part in Maple Ridge to protect the legacy we leave our children and grandchildren.”

The task force members were selected for their climate change expertise and track records.

Shaw is a climate change scientist and sustainability expert.

Grayson is president of the Maple Ridge Climate Hub.

Griffin brings policy expertise on the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

Tudose brings more than 10 years of environmental sustainability experience in the government environment.

The designated youth member is Simone Mikolay, a recent environmental engineering graduate student.

In addition to these members and Ruimy, the eight-person task force will include city councillors Jenny Tan and Sunny Schiller. The task force members will serve a six-month term, which may be extended.

When the group’s monthly meetings begin in July, a priority will be providing advice and insights regarding high-value and high-priority climate mitigation and adaptation actions that will have the greatest impact on advancing council’s strategic priority of climate leadership and environmental stewardship.

As part of its work, the task force will make policy recommendations related to reducing emissions and climate resilience, advise council on actions to establish Maple Ridge as a climate leader, and engage with Indigenous people, the community and other key parties.

“Climate change affects all of us, and everyone must be part of the solution,” Mayor Ruimy said. “It’s important that we involve our residents, businesses, organizations, Indigenous and other partners in our climate action work and planning to build community consensus. We’re eager to consult with our First Nation neighbours, who have been stewards of this land for thousands of years and have knowledge that is critical to these discussions.”

The Climate Action Summit was the first of three leadership summits planned by city hall. They had a second summit on affordable housing on May 30. The third will be an economic development summit coming in the fall.

More information about the Mayor’s Task Force on Climate Action and member bios can be found at mapleridge.ca.