Five taken to hospital after plane, fuel truck collide at Pearson airport

The aircraft was evacuated and passengers were allowed to leave the airport.

A spokesperson for Jazz Aviation says five people were taken to hospital after a fuel truck hit a plane on the tarmac at Toronto Pearson airport this morning.

Debra Williams says of the three crew members and two passengers who were taken to hospital, four have since been released. She said the person who remains in hospital was a passenger on the flight.

Earlier in the day, a spokeswoman for the Greater Toronto Airports Authority, which operates Pearson, said three people suffered minor injuries in the incident.

Beverly MacDonald wrote in an email that an arriving Air Canada Jazz plane collided with a Menzies fuel truck at 1:36 a.m.

MacDonald says the incident had no impact on airport operations.

The Canadian Press

