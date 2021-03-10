Five test positive for virus at Maple Ridge hospital

Fraser Health says outbreak was declared after evidence of transmission in medicine unit

Maple Ridge’s hospital has been hit by another COVID-19 outbreak.

Five patients have tested positive for the virus at Ridge Meadows Hospital, according to Fraser Health.

Evidence of transmission was found in a medicine unit, the health authority added.

The outbreak is limited to one unit, which is temporarily closed to admissions.

Upon declaring the outbreak, Fraser Health said it immediately implemented precautions, including enhanced cleaning as well as contact tracing to protect the health of all staff, medical staff, and patients.

The emergency department at Ridge Meadows Hospital remains open and there has been no impact to any other areas of the hospital.

Fraser Health has notified all patients on the affected unit about the outbreak, and in addition, is informing families of patients who are unable to share this information too.

