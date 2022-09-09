Five-way race for mayor in Maple Ridge as nominations close

Nicole MacDonald runs unopposed for mayor of Pitt Meadows

Counc. Nicole MacDonald will be mayor of Pitt Meadows. (Special to The News)

The nominations period has ended for city council candidates, and there are now five people running for mayor of Maple Ridge.

Former city councillor Corisa Bell and former MP Dan Ruimy had already announced their intention to challenge incumbent Mike Morden. Now joining the race are Darleen Bernard and Jacques Blackstone.

There are 21 people running for the six councillor positions in Maple Ridge.

These include incumbents Chelsa Meadus, Judy Dueck and Ryan Svendsen, who are all part of the Maple Ridge First slate with Morden.

The other incumbent running for another term is Ahmed Yousef, while fellow councillors Gordy Robson and Kiersten Duncan are not running this year.

Ruimy heads the slate A Better Maple Ridge, which includes Korleen Carreras, Onyeka Dozie, Sunny Schiller and Jenny Tan.

Former city councillors joining the race include Craig Speirs and Robert Masse.

Newcomers to the local council race are: Grover Telford, Rebecca Stiles, Jeff Roberts, Andre Roberge, Leah Pillet, Chris O’Brian, Martin Jeffrey, Sarah Little, Lou Jose, Bhupinder Johar and Rajinder Chhina.

READ ALSO: Mayor Dingwall announces he won’t run for Pitt Meadows council again

There won’t be a race for mayor in Pitt Meadows.

Councillor Nicole MacDonald is the lone candidate to run, and will take the position by acclamation, replacing outgoing mayor Bill Dingwall.

But there are 11 people running for six council seats.

These include the incumbents Tracy Miyashita, Mike Hayes, Bob Meachen and Gwen O’Connell.

Former city councillor Janis Elkerton has also announced her intention to get back on council.

Newcomers include Bryce Casidy, Alison Evans, Mike Manion and Jag Parmar. Interestingly former city fire chief Don Jolley, and deputy fire chief Brad Perrie have both announced they will run.

More details about the candidates in the coming days, ahead of the Oct. 15 municipal election.

No new candidates can come forward, as the deadline passed on Sept. 9 at 4 p.m.