YCI Victoria photo

Flaming Lamborghini impounded, B.C. driver arrested

Officers found the driver intoxicated after first noticing flames shooting from the vehicle’s exhaust

A Lamborghini speeding down Douglas Street in Victoria on Friday night caught the eye of local police officers, who spotted flames shooting from the vehicle’s exhaust pipes.

Upon pulling over the “supercar” the officer discovered the driver to be impaired by alcohol and immediately had the vehicle impounded for 30 days. Under the Motor Vehicle Act, a vehicle is impounded when a driver fails a breathalyzer test.

The driver also faces a 90-day suspension of their driver’s licence, which is in accordance with a test result of a blood alcohol content of over 0.08 per cent.

The driver may also face a $500 fine and mandatory attendance to a remedial program, according to the act.

kristyn.anthony@vicnews.com

Previous story
Ty Pozzobon Foundation continues to raise money for Canadian Rodeo sports medicine teams
Next story
Some Super Bowl celebrations turn unruly

Just Posted

Letter: ‘Off to jail they went’

Need of more treatment facilities is completely ignored.

Looking Back: Heritage stands test of time

Objects, traditions passed down through history to present.

Afro Gala a first in Pitt Meadows

The evening will celebrate African identity, culture and community

Two prize packages for grabs in Maple Ridge BIA’s Valentine’s Day contest

Date night prize packages are worth $1,000 and $500

Las Vegas glitz and glamour at Pitt Meadows drag show

Only 30 tickets left for drag show in support of Alouette Addictions Services

Super Bowl 52 banter from the B.C. sports desk

Black Press sports-man Kevin Mitchell talks Super Bowl LII

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Immigration nightmare separates woman from family

Kimberley woman stuck in California when residency suddenly denied after 10 years

Smoke starts to clear on B.C. marijuana sales

Independent ‘craft cannabis’ retailers await licence regime

Identify, assess and take action to lower the risk of avalanche injuries

WorkSafeBC reminding workers to pay attention to avalanche risk

Some Super Bowl celebrations turn unruly

Philadelphia left to clean up after victory celebrations turned rowdy overnight

Flaming Lamborghini impounded, B.C. driver arrested

Officers found the driver intoxicated after first noticing flames shooting from the vehicle’s exhaust

BCHL Today: Vees and Wild on a tear while Rivermen slide

BCHL Today is a (near) daily feature providing news and notes from around the junior A world.

Seven ways mobility pricing could work in Metro Vancouver

Independent commission maps out possible scenarios based congestion point or distance-based charges

Most Read