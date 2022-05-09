‘Flasher’ incident at Surrey aquatics centre investigated

City says no similar reports received in past few years

Surrey RCMP are investigating following a report of an indecent exposure May 4 at Grandview Heights Aquatic Centre. (File photo)

Surrey RCMP are investigating following a report of an indecent exposure May 4 at Grandview Heights Aquatic Centre. (File photo)

A South Surrey mother is calling for adjustments to the universal change room at Grandview Heights Aquatic Centre, after her daughter reported being flashed during an afternoon visit last week.

The woman – who asked to not be identified in order to protect her daughter’s privacy – said a man changing in one of the stalls left the door open and exposed himself to the 21-year-old at around 2 p.m. May 4.

He then followed her daughter for a few minutes, she added.

“I don’t know what he was trying to,” the woman said. “(My daughter) was trying to get into her locker to get her clothes to change.”

The woman said police and pool staff were alerted, and an image of the man was found on the facility’s security cameras.

Surrey RCMP confirmed that Mounties were alerted to an incident at approximately 2:15 p.m. on May 4.

Cpl. Vanessa Munn said only that the matter “is still under investigation.”

The mother noted it’s not the first time that a concerning incident has occurred at the aquatic centre, located at 16855 24 Ave., where the universal change room was designed with an open layout accessible to all, with private stalls and showers.

In June 2016, a “peeping Tom” was banned from the facility after a woman reported being filmed while showering in one of the private stalls.

READ MORE: ‘Peeping Tom’ banned from city facilities after Grandview pool user recorded

Officials at the time confirmed that, for ventilation purposes and to comply with health regulations, there are some sides of the shower stalls “that don’t go right to the ground.”

In an emailed statement Friday (May 6), officials from the city’s parks, recreation and culture department said no similar concerns have been fielded “in the past few years.”

Structural changes to the universal change rooms to improve privacy were made shortly after the facility opened in 2016, and monitoring of the spaces is part of a regular staff rotation to increase patron safety, the statement adds.

“Staff were made aware of the recent incident on May 4 and followed proper protocol.”

No further information was provided by police or city officials.


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

RCMP

Previous story
Memorial ceremony in Kelowna disrupted when woman drives over graves
Next story
Campaign Life Coalition calls Abbotsford leadership hopeful ‘cancel culture’ victim

Just Posted

The West Coast Express will not run Train 4 on Monday night and Tuesday morning. (The News files)
West Coast Express cancels one train on Monday night, Tuesday morning

The Haney Farmers Market is open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Farmers market season begins in Maple Ridge with 1,800 visitors

Langley’s Tiffany Orr recently captured this shot of tranquility on the water, while kayaking on Pitt Lake. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Paddling on Pitt Lake

The 19th annual Fund Run is back next month, a fundraiser for Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation. During the event, organizers will be paying tribute to one of the Fund Run founders, Anne Littlewood, who passed earlier this spring. (Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation/Special to The News)
Free Fund Run T-shirts up for grabs