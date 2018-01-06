File photo

Fleetwood stabbing sends two to hospital

Surrey RCMP say one man was stabbed, the second man suffered ‘other injuries.’

Two men were taken to hospital “in serious condition” after a reported stabbing Friday evening.

Surrey RCMP responded to a report of a stabbing in the 9600-block of 168 Street at approximately 11:05 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a man “suffering from a stab wound” and a second man suffering from “other injuries,” according to an RCMP press release.

“Officers are speaking to witnesses to obtain information,” the release notes, which was sent to Peace Arch News today at 12:29 a.m.

“At this time it is too early to say what may have resulted in this incident.”

Anyone with information, who has not already spoken to RCMP, is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or if they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.

Son charged in death of Salt Spring Island woman
More pets getting pot

