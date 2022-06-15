Flipped semi causes traffic issues in Maple Ridge

Police say there were no injuries to driver

A flipped semi caused minor traffic delays Wednesday morning, June 15, in Maple Ridge.

Ridge Meadows RCMP were called to assist Maple Ridge firefighters at around 8:20 a.m. in the 26300 block of Lougheed Highway where the truck, that had a trailer in tow, had rolled on its side into the grass at the side of the highway.

RCMP blocked off the righthand lane of the highway, reducing westbound traffic to a single lane at the end of the morning commute.

Police said there were no injuries to the driver, who was making plans to have the vehicle towed.

“At this time the cause of the roll over is unknown,” said Corp. Julie Klaussner with the Ridge Meadows detachment.

ALSO READ: Golden Ears Provincial Park to reopen after problem bear captured and killed

ALSO: Major vehicle incident closes Highway 1 between Golden and Field

maple ridge