A semi flipped Wednesday morning in the 26300 block of Lougheed Highway. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

A semi flipped Wednesday morning in the 26300 block of Lougheed Highway. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

Flipped semi causes traffic issues in Maple Ridge

Police say there were no injuries to driver

A flipped semi caused minor traffic delays Wednesday morning, June 15, in Maple Ridge.

Ridge Meadows RCMP were called to assist Maple Ridge firefighters at around 8:20 a.m. in the 26300 block of Lougheed Highway where the truck, that had a trailer in tow, had rolled on its side into the grass at the side of the highway.

RCMP blocked off the righthand lane of the highway, reducing westbound traffic to a single lane at the end of the morning commute.

Police said there were no injuries to the driver, who was making plans to have the vehicle towed.

“At this time the cause of the roll over is unknown,” said Corp. Julie Klaussner with the Ridge Meadows detachment.

ALSO READ: Golden Ears Provincial Park to reopen after problem bear captured and killed

ALSO: Major vehicle incident closes Highway 1 between Golden and Field

Have a story tip? Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridge

Previous story
B.C. estuary a showcase for the reclamation of ruined habitat
Next story
Search continues for woman, dog near Kelowna creek during flood emergency

Just Posted

A semi flipped Wednesday morning in the 26300 block of Lougheed Highway. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Flipped semi causes traffic issues in Maple Ridge

Giants defenceman Colton Roberts of Maple Ridge has been invited to the Hockey Canada U17 camp in Calgary in July. (Rob Wilton,Vancouver Giants/Special to Black Press Media)
Young Giant invited to train, play in national arena

Refugees from Ukraine receive donations of The North Face clothes in Maple Ridge. (Ahmed Yousef/Special to The News)
Ukrainian refugees receive therapy to deal with trauma

Jack Emberly in an image from his new documentary about flooding on the Alouette River.
Documentary looks at flood risk in Maple Ridge