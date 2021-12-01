Flood impact: Which roads are closed in Maple Ridge?

132nd closed at Equi Sports Centre. (Neil Corbett/Special to The News) Another road closure is at 224th Steet with deep water north of 132nd. (Neil Corbett/The News) Flooding near Humble Roots Cafe. (Neil Corbett/The News) Hydro crews work on downed power lines along 112 Avenue at 246 Street, taken out by a tree. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) A tree blocks 112 Avenue at 246 Street after a small slide. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

City of Maple Ridge saw heavy rains overnight leading to some neighbourhoods losing power, and a few street closures due to flooding.

According to the city, a few roads, including 224 Street from 132 Avenue North, to 144 Avenue from 220 Street through to 232 Street are closed due to flooding. Crews said there is deep water at 224th and 132nd.

BC Hydro has plans to deal with a downed power line due to a small slide on 112 Avenue which has led to road closure and power loss for residents to the east of 246 Street. The city is advising use of alternate routes until the intersection of 112 Avenue and 246 Street is cleared. Approximately 50 residents are affected by this closure and will not be able to leave the area until it is safe to do so, according to the city.

The city is bracing for more rain today.

According to an update released by the city on Nov. 30, the city is preparing for the worst potential impacts from this third wave of rain.

The potential freecrest water release from the Alouette Reservoir may result in flooding of the 232 Street access into the Silver Valley and Rockridge neighbourhoods, Golden Ears Park and the UBC Research Forest. Combined with flood related closures of 224 Street along the North Alouette, this would result in a complete road closure for these areas until the waters recede.

Therefore, citizens in these neighbourhoods are being advised to prepare to ‘shelter in place’ for up to 72 hours until safe access is available.

The city is also encouraging residents to sign up for notifications through the City’s Alert Centre at mapleridge.ca/list.aspx. People can subscribe to Emergency Alerts or any other notification they choose and have an option to receive email or text notifications.

More to follow as information becomes available.

