Flood watch: Search suspended for missing woman in Kelowna water

UPDATE: 1:30 p.m.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) has suspended its search of Mission Creek for missing woman Chelsea Cardno.

Ed Henczel, a member of the search and rescue team told Kelowna Capital News that at this time, COSAR has exhausted all of their options. He said that they will resume the search when water levels lower.

COSAR utilized boats, drones and canines in addition to searching on foot to scour the creek.

RCMP is continuing its investigation into the disappearance of Cardno, but have not released any other details at this time.

Another search continued this morning for a man, who was reported missing on June 18, after a call was made for a marine rescue on Okanagan Lake.

Missing locals

It has been just under one week since Chelsea Cardno was last seen in the Rutland area of Kelowna.

Last seen on June 14, the 31-year-old and her dog are still missing. It is feared the two may have been swept away by the fast-moving waters of Mission Creek.

Cardno is one of two people suspected missing in the waters of Kelowna, while floods and high water levels are ongoing. Central Okanagan Search and Rescue was also called out to Okanagan Lake on June 18 for a separate missing person search.

A local state of emergency has been in effect since June 14, in response to the threat to property caused by flooding along Mission Creek, Scotty Creek, and the upper reaches of Mill Creek.

As of the morning of June 20, Mission Creek is currently flowing at a height of two metres, compared to the typical height of 1.4 metres.

On June 17, it was announced that Okanagan Lake surpassed ‘full-pool’ with more rain in the forecast. The levels are expected to continue to rise through the next week.

Flooded lands

The recent flooding in Kelowna has impacted farmers along Mission Creek. The lack of flood prevention has left farmers feeling ignored by relief and mitigation efforts.

Emergency numbers

Who to call:

• To report an emergency, including threat of life, call 9-1-1.

• To report a flooding concern or potential problem (non-emergency) contact your local public works department.

• City of Kelowna: 250-469-8600

• City of West Kelowna: 778-797-1000

• District of Lake Country: 250-766-5650

• District of Peachland: 250-767-2108

• Westbank First Nations: 250-707-0493

• Regional District of Central Okanagan Electoral Areas East and West: 250-763-4918.

