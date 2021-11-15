BREAKING: Merritt under evacuation order as flooding wreaks havoc across B.C.

Merritt on Monday, Nov. 15, following torrential downpour for several hours, sparking flooding and evacuation orders. (Brodie McDonald photo)

Merritt residents have been told to leave their homes as flooding wreaks havoc on the Thompson-region town.

Residents are being told to make plans to stay with friends or family, or proceed to Kamloops or Kelowna.

The Coquihalla and Highway 3 remain closed due to mud and rockslides from the weekend.

The Kamloops ESS Reception Centre is located at McArthur Island, at 1655 Island Parkway.

The Kelowna ESS Reception Centre is located at 1480 Sutherland Avenue

Evacuees can register online at ess.gov.bc.ca or contact 1-800-585-9559 for more information.

The city is asking all gas stations to remain open in the area for those leaving.

“Merritt is and will remain strong,” Mayor Linda Brown said in a statement.

“At this time, we need everyone to proceed in a calm and orderly manner to safe locations in nearby cities. For your own safety, you must now leave Merritt, for the time being. Please, offer help to your friends, families, and neighbours, drive safely, and take care of yourselves. We will meet each other again, in our homes, where we belong.”

Earlier Monday, the city was put under an evacuation alert due to floowing from the Coldwater River. Shortly after, the wastewater treatment plant failed, meaning that flushing a toilet or running a faucet will result in it backing up into the home.

Meanwhile, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District also put areas surrounding Merritt on an evacuation alert.

