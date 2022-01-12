Flooding closes 224th Street in Maple Ridge

Maple Ridge’s 224th Street, seen here during the last atmospheric river, is prone to flooding, and is again closed north of 132nd Avenue. (The News files)

The City of Maple Ridge has closed 224th Street north of 132nd Avenue due to water overtopping the road.

The closure came into effect at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The farm fields adjacent to 224th Street and 132nd Avenue were flooding farther south, and the roadside ditches were rapidly filling with water.

The city asks even people driving vehicles that can get through the water to respect the closure: “Please detour around this section of road and do not drive through the area even if you have a raised vehicle. The wash from vehicles can damage the road surface and adjoining properties.”

The City of Pitt Meadows notes its drainage pumps are operating at capacity, and asks members of the public to ensure that catch basins on their streets are cleared of debris to allow proper drainage.

There is a new atmospheric river hitting the south coast, forecast to drop as much as 150mm of rain through Wednesday and Thursday.

READ ALSO: B.C. braces for heavy rain, potential floods as latest atmospheric river arrives

Forecasters warned warmer temperatures could also melt snowpacks, which would further swell streams and rivers.

Friday is forecast to bring a mix of sun and cloud, according to Environment Canada.